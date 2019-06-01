Man faces weapons, assault charges after disturbance with a baseball bat

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - - A Callaway County man faces weapons and assault charges after allegedly threatening another person with a baseball bat Friday.

According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Eunice Court, west of Fulton around 4:30 p.m. Friday. During the investigation, deputies learned a person had been threatened with a baseball bat.

Deputies arrested Jerry Friend, 37, of Fulton for felony unlawful use of a weapon and fourth-degree assault. Friend was transported to the Callaway County Jail where he later posted a $2,000 bond.

He was released pending a court appearance.