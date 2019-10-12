Man facing kidnapping charges in Boonville

BOONVILLE, Mo. - A man is facing kidnapping charges in Boonville after allegedly taking a child from an elementary school.

According to court documents, Devin Maupin took a 10-year-old child Thursday from David Barton Elementary School in Boonville. The school called the child's mother who said Maupin did not have permission to take the child.

The school principal approached Maupin and told him to leave the child at school, but Maupin put the child in the car and left.

Maupin faces a chargee of kidnapping and could face up to 30 years in prison.