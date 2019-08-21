Man held without bond in Callaway for allegedly resisting arrest, unlawfully possessing firearm

Charles Braxton, 43, is being held without bail in Callaway County Jail for allegedly resisting arrest and unlawfully possessing a firearm.

FULTON, Mo. - Fulton Police Department said it arrested a man for allegedly resisting arrest and unlawfully possessing a firearm Wednesday.

Authorities responded to reports of a fight involving several people with guns at the McDonald's on South Business 54 in Fulton shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Charles Braxton, 43, was at the scene. Officers said he fled the area and hid in the woods.

Fulton police and the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said they found Braxton and arrested the suspect. He is being held without bail in Callaway County Jail.