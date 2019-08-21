SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man held without bond in Callaway for allegedly resisting arrest, unlawfully possessing firearm

Fulton police respond to reported armed fight

Posted: Aug 21, 2019 07:32 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 07:32 AM CDT

FULTON, Mo. - Fulton Police Department said it arrested a man for allegedly resisting arrest and unlawfully possessing a firearm Wednesday.

Authorities responded to reports of a fight involving several people with guns at the McDonald's on South Business 54 in Fulton shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Charles Braxton, 43, was at the scene. Officers said he fled the area and hid in the woods.

Fulton police and the Callaway County Sheriff's Office said they found Braxton and arrested the suspect. He is being held without bail in Callaway County Jail.

