SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Man injured by truck in Fulton hit-and-run

He was sent to a Columbia hospital

By:

Posted: Mar 08, 2019 09:50 AM CST

Updated: Mar 08, 2019 11:51 AM CST

Fulton PD Lt- Bill Ladwig on...

FULTON, Mo. - A Kansas man was hospitalized after a large truck hit him in Fulton early Friday, Fulton police said.

Daniel Campbell of Leavenworth, Kansas, reported being hit by "an unknown large truck" after Fulton police were sent to the area of Highway 54 and Route HH at about 5:15 a.m. on a call of a man in the road, the Fulton Police Department said in a news release. His leg was injured and he was taken to a Columbia hospital by ambulance, police said.

The department is aksing anyone with information to call 573-592-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 573-592-2474.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

    Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos