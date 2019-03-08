Fulton PD Lt- Bill Ladwig on...

FULTON, Mo. - A Kansas man was hospitalized after a large truck hit him in Fulton early Friday, Fulton police said.

Daniel Campbell of Leavenworth, Kansas, reported being hit by "an unknown large truck" after Fulton police were sent to the area of Highway 54 and Route HH at about 5:15 a.m. on a call of a man in the road, the Fulton Police Department said in a news release. His leg was injured and he was taken to a Columbia hospital by ambulance, police said.

The department is aksing anyone with information to call 573-592-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 573-592-2474.