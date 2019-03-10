Man in serious condition after Scott Blvd. crash

Scott Boulevard crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Fire Department reported to an extrication crash on Scott Boulevard on Saturday around 2 p.m.

Boone County Joint Communications sent an alert that the crash happened at Southview Drive.

According to Columbia police, David Earls, 33, was driving northbound in the southbound lane of Scott Blvd. Christine Deleiko, 32, was driving southbound in the same lane.

She tried to avoid Earls by changing into the northbound lane, but Earls also changed into the northbound lane. They collided head-on.

Earls was not wearing a seatbelt and has serious injuries.

There were five people in Deleiko's car, including a 12-year-old. They were all wearing seatbelts and got minor injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, and police said it's not known if alcohol or drugs were a contributing factor.