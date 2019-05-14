Man injured in Sedalia shooting
SEDALIA, Mo. - A man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Sedalia Police Department.
According to a news release, officers responded to the 500 block of East 2nd Street for a shooting.
Polioce said officers found the victim, Sean Clark, 32, of Hughesville with several gunshot wounds.
According to the news release, the victim was flown to a hospital in Columbia. ABC 17 News is working to confirm the man's condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 573-826-8100.