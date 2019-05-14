SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Man injured in Sedalia shooting

By:

Posted: May 13, 2019 09:56 PM CDT

Updated: May 13, 2019 10:07 PM CDT

SEDALIA, Mo. - A man was injured in a shooting Monday afternoon, according to the Sedalia Police Department.

According to a news release, officers responded to the 500 block of East 2nd Street for a shooting. 

Polioce said officers found the victim, Sean Clark, 32, of Hughesville with several gunshot wounds.

According to the news release, the victim was flown to a hospital in Columbia. ABC 17 News is working to confirm the man's condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 573-826-8100.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Monday May 13 2019 Evening Weather Video

    Monday May 13 2019 Evening Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos