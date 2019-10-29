Man killed in crash on Route AA near Holts Summit

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash on Route AA in Callaway County early Tuesday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a truck driven by Matthew A. Spencer, 19, of Centertown, Missouri, went off the road near County 499 and hit a tree.

Spencer was pronounced dead at Capital Region Medical Center in Jefferson City at 5:20 a.m.

According to the crash report, he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

The Highway Patrol said 54 people have been killed in Troop F's region this year.