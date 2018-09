LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - A 21-year-old only has minor injuries Sunday afternoon after his jet ski exploded at the Lake of the Ozarks.



It happened around 1:00 p.m. near Ivy Bend Resort.



According to Highway Patrol troopers, Brandon Davis was at the dock trying to start up the jet ski when it exploded.



Troopers told ABC 17 News the explosion was caused by fumes, but not propulsion or generator related.