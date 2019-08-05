SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man pleads guilty to child molestation in Callaway County

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A Fulton man pleaded guilty to child sex crimes in Callaway County court on Monday,

Samuel Langdon, 62, pleaded guilty to four counts of child molestation. Investigators say the crimes happened in 2017. While investigating, authorities searched Langdon's phone and computer and found child pornography, including pictures of the victim.

The judge sentenced Langdon to 18 years in prison on each of the four charges to be served concurrently. Under state law, Langdon must serve 85% of the sentences before he is eligible for parole.

