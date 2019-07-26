Man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charges

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges this week, according to online court records.

Records show the court accepted Nicholas Ross' guilty plea Wednesday. According to a motion filed Thursday, the government is requesting Ross be held in custody without bond pending sentencing.

Authorities arrested Ross on suspicion of having child pornography in April 2016. The investigation started in March when a member of the Boone County Sheriff's Department Cyber Crimes Task Force linked an IP address in Columbia to child pornography. During a search, authorities say they seized a computer and found multiple videos showing the sexual molestation of young children.