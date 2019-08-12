Man rescued by crews after falling down hill in Camden County

Courtesy: Mid-County Fire Protection District

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. - A man was rescued by crews over the weekend after he fell 150 feet (45.72 m) down a steep hill in Camden County.

The Mid-County Fire Protection District said it responded to help the Coffman Bend Fire Department with the rescue around 3:50 p.m. Saturday. A more specific location wasn't released.

Crews were able to lower the man down the hill using ropes to an awaiting boat, according to the fire department.

The boat to the man to a nearby dock, where a helicopter picked him up and flew him to a hospital in Columbia.

A firefighter was also taken to a hospital after they overheated. Their condition is unknown.

Crews were able to clear the rescue operation around 6 p.m.

The Coffman Bend Fire Department was also helped by the Northwest Fire Protection District, Camden County Ambulance District, Camden County Sheriff's Office and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.