SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Man suffers minor injuries after vehicle crashes, catches on fire

By:

Posted: Jul 19, 2019 09:04 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 19, 2019 09:13 PM CDT

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A man had minor injuries after his truck flipped and caught fire in Callaway County on Friday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash report said Kenneth Jones, 80, drove off the left side of Route M near County Road 240 around 3 p.m.

According to the report, the vehicle struck a concrete culvert, overturned and caught on fire.

Jones suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene, authorities said.
 

 

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Another hot day with relief on the way

    Another hot day with relief on the way

Recommended Stories

Top Videos