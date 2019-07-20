Man suffers minor injuries after vehicle crashes, catches on fire

CALLAWAY COUNTY, Mo. - A man had minor injuries after his truck flipped and caught fire in Callaway County on Friday, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash report said Kenneth Jones, 80, drove off the left side of Route M near County Road 240 around 3 p.m.

According to the report, the vehicle struck a concrete culvert, overturned and caught on fire.

Jones suffered minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene, authorities said.

