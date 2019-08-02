SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Man who pleaded guilty to trespassing on CPS property arrested

Posted: Aug 01, 2019 08:00 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 02:48 PM CDT

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Kelvin Joe, who pleaded guilty to trespassing on Columbia Public Schools property in April, was booked into the Boone County Jail on Thursday night. 

Joe was seen on camera approaching a student at Gentry Middle School. Police said there was no evidence he had any ill intentions toward the child. 

He had also been warned against trespassing at a private school. He told police he went to the schools to "bless them" and felt compelled to do so. 

A warrant for Joe's arrest was issued on July 30 after he appeared for a probation violation hearing. 

Joe pleaded guilty in June after he was arrested for trespassing at West Middle School on April 16. He was ordered to appear in court after the state asked the court to revoke his probation. 

Joe did not appear in the courtroom, so a judge issued the warrant with a bond set at $2,000 cash-only. 

