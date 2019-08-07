Man who pleaded guilty to trespassing on CPS property bonds out of jail

Kelvin Joe

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A Columbia man who pleaded guilty to trespassing on Columbia Public Schools property in April, has bonded out of jail.

Online court records show that Kelvin Joe posted a bond of $2,000 on Monday.

He was previously booked into the Boone County Jail on Aug. 1.

Joe was seen on camera approaching a student at Gentry Middle School in April. Police said there was no evidence he had any ill intentions toward the child.

He had also been warned against trespassing at a private school. He told police he went to the schools to "bless them" and felt compelled to do so.

A warrant for Joe's arrest was issued on July 30 after a probation violation hearing.

Joe pleaded guilty in June after he was arrested for trespassing at West Middle School on April 16. He was ordered to appear in court after the state asked the court to revoke his probation.

Joe did not appear in the courtroom, so a judge issued the warrant with a bond set at $2,000 cash-only.

Joe is set to appear in court at 1:30 on Wednesday.