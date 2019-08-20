SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Mansfield woman killed in crash on State Highway 52

Posted: Aug 20, 2019 10:02 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 10:02 AM CDT

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. - A woman is dead following a crash Monday night on State Highway 52 in Morgan County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Alexis H. Wilson, 21, of Mansfield, Missouri, was driving eastbound near Route T when she drove off the side of the road and hit a tree around 11:30 p.m.

Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:55 p.m. by the Morgan County coroner. 

Troopers said Wilson wasn't wearing her seat belt. 

No one else was hurt in the crash. 

The Highway Patrol was helped by the Morgan County Sheriff's Office and Versailles Police Department. 

