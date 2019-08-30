Marshall police warn of potential phone scam

FreeImages.com/Nimalan Tharmalingam

MARSHALL, Mo. - The Marshall Police Department is investigating reports of spam calls, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

The post said people reported a caller claiming to be a police officer or Saline County deputy.

The caller reportedly tries to get your personal information by saying they have tried to reach you by mail, but never received a response. The caller then asks for you to provide your full name, address and Social Security number over the phone. Authorities said the caller has threatened to arrest the potential victim if personal information or money is not provided.

The Marshall Police Department said it will not call you requesting personal information.

If you receive a call like this, police ask you to hang up the phone and contact the Marshall Police Department at 660-886-7411.