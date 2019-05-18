Maryland Heights police investigate Jefferson City man's death as suspicious

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Maryland Heights police are investigating the death of Jasen Smith, 44, of Jefferson City.

According to a news release, medical personnel found Smith unconscious on a concrete path at Hollywood Casino Ampitheater after a Dave Matthews Band concert on May 15.

They treated Smith at the scene before transporting him to a local hospital where he later died from an apparent head injury.

Police are investigating Smith's death as suspicious.

Darcey Smith, the wife of Jasen, said a wake is set to for 5 p.m. Monday at Reid Millard’s Apple orchard in Center Town.