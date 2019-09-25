Massive Benton County animal abuse case draws strong sheriff response

Tiffany Woodington , 49, of Cole Camp, Missouri -- Courtesy: Benton County Sheriff's Office

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. - Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox says he wants to right some wrongs after a Cole Camp woman was charged with a litany of animal abuse charges.

Tiffany Woodington is charged in Benton County with 10 felony counts of animal abuse and two misdemeanor counts of animal abuse. According to the probable cause statement, investigators found evidence pointing to the deaths and neglect of about 70 dogs and one cat.

“It’s the worst case I’ve ever seen in my law enforcement career,” Knox said Tuesday.

Knox said he plans to ask state lawmakers to create new legislation to increase the punishment for people convicted of animal abuse in Missouri.

Under Missouri law anyone who has custody or ownership of an animal but fails to provide adequate care has committed animal neglect.

“What’s your definition of adequate care?” Knox said.

Knox said even he and his secretary had different definitions of “adequate care.” He also said Benton County does not have a limit on the number of animals one household can have.

Knox said the sheriff’s department did not know about the conditions of Woodington’s house until he and his staff were contacted by the Humane Society. But the investigation started in Texas.

According to the supplementary report from the Cameron County, Texas, Sheriff’s Department, officers were sent to assist Cameron County Animal Control for reports of “foul smells” at a house in the area. The report said officers found Mark Trevino, who told them he ran an animal rescue called “All Accounted for Rescue.”

According to the report, Trevino told deputies he was caring for the dogs until the animals were sent to Missouri to find a new home.

At the time of the report, Cameron County officers said they found “300 dogs held in different sized kennels, some of which contained several dogs crowded in the kennel and all in unsanitary and unhealthy conditions.”

According to the report, Tiffany Woodington’s husband, Steve Woodington, later told deputies he was the owner. Knox said deputies in Texas arrested Steve Woodington.

After Steve Woodington’s arrest, Knox said the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department contacted the Humane Society, which contacted Knox and his staff.

“The investigation is still ongoing,” Knox said. “We’re going to look into ‘Why?’ Is it a money thing? Are they taking money for pets to save pets and then not doing their job? So, there’s more that could possibly follow.”

Knox said Tiffany Woodington claimed the dogs could have died of distemper, but Knox said the veterinarian who has been looking at the dogs said that was not the case.

A court hearing is scheduled for Tiffany Woodington at 8 a.m. Oct. 1.