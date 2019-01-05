Mayor: Columbia city manager office's budget nearly doubled

Columbia dissolves top ranking position

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia city manager's office budget nearly doubled under its former head, Mike Matthes, the mayor said Friday after news was made public about the elimination of a high-profile position.

The city has eliminated one of its two deputy city manager positions, the latest in a series of departures involving top-level staff.

Interim City Manager John Glascock made the decision public Friday in a news release. The change was effective Friday and was made to "increase efficiencies in city government," the city said in the release.

Mayor Brian Treece said he fully supports Glascock's decision to eliminate the position.

"John is setting the model here by making budget cuts and tough decisions in his own department," Treece said.

He said former city manager Matthes created the position.

"The city manager's budget was about $800,000 seven years ago when the previous city manager came in," he said. "It has ballooned to over $1.5 million now."

City spokesman Steve Sapp said dissolving the deputy city manager position eliminates a layer between the city manager and the departments that person supervises. He said it will allow the city to use money more efficiently.

"It's no secret that we watch every dollar, we have to and that's what our citizens demand that we do," Sapp said.

Only one of the city's two deputy city manager positions was filled when the decision was made. Glascock is a former deputy city manager promoted to interim city manager last month after Matthes resigned amid controversy about changes to the Columbia Police Department's Community Outreach Unit.

The other deputy position was held by JJ Musgrove, who has worked as deputy city manager since spring 2017 and was initially hired as director of the city's Office of Cultural Affairs in 2013. Musgrove oversaw information technology, law, parks and recreation, human resources and the health department, the release said. Glascock will now oversee those departments.

Musgrove will get three months of severance according to city code. He was paid $144,000 per year as of June. Glascock was making $156,000 per year as deputy city manager at that time.

Musgrove did not respond Thursday to requests for comment. ABC 17 News broke the news that he was leaving Thursday, but city officials did not comment at that time.

"Hard decisions need to be made as the City is committed to running as efficiently as possible in all departments. I'm setting the example by starting with the City Manager's Office," Glascock said in the news release. "However, we're still dedicated to providing a high level of service to our community."

Glascock also thanked Musgrove for his service.

The news release came the day after police Chief Ken Burton's resignation went into effect. Burton was placed on paid leave Dec. 20 and submitted his resignation last week. City officials have been quiet about the reasons for his departure and ABC 17 News has been unable to get in touch with Burton for an interview.

CORRECTION: The story initially said in error that both city manager positions were being eliminated.