Mayor suggests Councilman Thomas resign amid criminal charges

Constituents react to Councilmans charges and mayors suggestion to resign

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia Mayor Brian Treece suggested Fourth Ward Councilman Ian Thomas resign after criminal charges were filed against him, Thomas told ABC 17 News.

"My response was that I would consider it, but would need to consult with my constituents before making any decision," Thomas said in an email to ABC17 News.

The Cole County prosecutor's office charged Thomas on Sept. 5 with a misdemeanor in connection with a scuttled deal with a housing developer.

The charge against Thomas is related to a deal he struck with a developer last November under which the developer would give money to a not-for-profit affordable housing organization in exchange for Thomas' support of a subdivision plan. The plan never came before the city council for a vote.

Thomas' lawyer has said he did not commit a crime, and Thomas has pleaded not guilty.

Thomas is expected to have a pre-trial conference on Oct. 17 and a jury trial on Oct. 24. The trial is expected to last one day, according to online court filings.

According to the Columbia City Charter, Thomas would not be disqualified from his position unless he was convicted of a crime of "moral turpitude." The charter also says if there is a vacancy on the city council, current council members will appoint someone to fill it until the next general election. If that election is more than a year away, the council must call a special election.

Thomas was reelected to the city council in April after running unopposed. This is Thomas' third term serving the Fourth Ward.

Fourth Ward resident Debbie Robison does not believe Thomas should resign, because she thinks he has held himself accountable for his actions.

"It's not ok -- it's just he has apologized, he has recognized his error and has promised and pledged not to do it again," Robison said. "I believe him and I believe he is very honest and has integrity and will uphold that promise."

Several residents told ABC17 News that they don't believe the mayor should have any say in Thomas' resignation. Robison agreed, saying she was surprised the mayor had suggested he resign.

"I really think it up to us the members of the Fourth Ward to decide that," Robison said. "And the best that I can tell the Fourth Ward is not clamoring for him to resign or for any action to be taken against him."

Treece and the other members of city council did not respond to requests for comment.