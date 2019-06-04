McCarty Street, ice arena closed in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Flooding has closed West McCarty Street and the Washington Park Ice Arena in downtown Jefferson City.

Missouri River floodwaters closed McCarty between Bolivar and Missouri Boulevard late Monday. Officers were out directing traffic, police said.

The road is the latest to close in the capital city. Stretches of Missouri Boulevard, West Main Street, West Dunklin Street, Walnut Street, West Elm Street and West Miller Street were also closed. Several roads, including part of Highway 94, were closed north of the river, as well.

Washington Park Ice Arena is farther from the river but sits next to Wears Creek, which empties into the Missouri River. Jefferson City's parks department posted about the arena closure on Facebook.

Closed roads are marked on the interactive map below.

The river in Jefferson City was on its way down early Tuesday after cresting at 33.1 feet overnight, more than 13 feet above major flood stage and the fourth-highest level on record if the preliminary reading is confirmed. The forecast called for the river to continue falling, but the flooding could be prolonged by rain expected around mid-Missouri this week.

The river has overtopped or breached several levees in mid-Missouri, including in Chariton, southern Boone and Howard counties.