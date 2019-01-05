McCarty Street reopens in Jefferson City after bridge repair

Jefferson City bridge repairs

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE: West McCarty Street reopened around 5:15 p.m. after MoDOT crews after tending to a bridge joint that needed urgent attention.

After receiving a call from a civilian driver, MoDOT inspected the section of Highway 54 that runs over West McCarty Street and announced the street below needed to close so they could address the problem, according to District Maintenance Engineer Jason Shafer.

“It’s just a little deterioration around that joint," Shafer said. "If there’s any loose material there, we’re taking it down.”

Both lanes of the highway immediately above the bridgework remained open throughout the drilling, hammering and scraping of concrete. Shafer said there was no risk that the bridge was compromised.

“If we were the least bit concerned about structural integrity, we would've shut the bridge down," Shafer said.

Friday's repair was not planned, according to Shafer. It's not clear if there is additional repair scheduled for the bridge, which is not on the latest list of bridges that earned a "poor" evaluation by MoDOT.

ORIGINAL: Part of West McCarty Street in Jefferson City was closed Friday afternoon, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

MoDOT's online traveler information map showed the road was closed in both directions between Industrial Drive and Bolivar Street because of bridge damage. Jefferson City's Department of Public Works said in a news release that the bridge would be reopened by 10 p.m. Friday.

It was not immediately clear why the repairs were needed. MoDOT Central District spokeswoman Lisa Cox said the extent of repairs that were needed was immediately known.