MDC warns of problem black vultures at Bagnell Dam

LAKE OZARK, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Conservation is warning people using the Bagnell Dam Access on the Osage River to be careful of black vultures that could damage cars.

MDC says it's worked to remove some of the birds and harass them, but they keep coming back. There are signs in the area warning visitors about the issue.

"MDC and conservation partners in the area are working to try to deter these vultures, but black vultures can be aggressive and persistent," said MDC Wildlife Regional Supervisor John George. "It may make sense for area users to take precautions such as covering their vehicles with tarps and straps. However, even these precautions do not necessarily guarantee full protection."

According to the department, black vultures formerly ranged from South America through the southeast U.S. and used to only be seen in southern Missouri. Recently, though, their range has expanded, and now they are being seen in the Lake of the Ozarks.

Black vultures are different from turkey vultures, which have red heads and are slightly larger than black vultures.