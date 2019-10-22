Medical marijuana facility zoning continues in Jefferson City

JC zoning regulations for medical marijuana

The Jefferson City Council will hold a public hearing about medical marijuana testing and transportation facility zoning regulations at Monday evening's council meeting.

The Planning and Zoning Commission approved zoning regulations for testing and treatment facilities in C-2 zoning districts as a permitted use in September.

Medical marijuana facilities cannot be within 1,000 feet of a school, church or day care in Jefferson City.

Missouri voters approved Amendment 2 in November 2018 and now state officials are reviewing medical marijuana facility applications.

The state plans to license 10 testing facilities in Missouri.

Jefferson City has received one application for a testing facility at 1616 Industrial Drive.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services received more than 2,100 facility applications.

DHSS said it will begin approving or denying applications in the end of the calendar year.