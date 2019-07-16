Jefferson City Council approves medical marijuana zoning changes

Medical Marijuana zoning in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Jefferson City Council voted to approve the zoning code changes as it applies to medical marijuana dispensaries at its meeting on Monday night.

The city's planning and zoning commission voted June 13 to amend the zoning code by including medical marijuana dispensaries in an additional zoning district. Eric Barron, the planning manager for Jefferson City, said the commission added the second district because there wasn't enough available space for facilities in just the one.

During a public hearing at the city council meeting Monday, two representatives from the Council for Drug Free Youth told council members they didn't believe another zoning district should be added because another district would mean more access to medical marijuana.

The amendment also clarified the distance measurement between the facilities and schools, churches and daycares.

Medical marijuana facilities cannot be within 1,000 feet of a school, church or daycare. The amendment to that rule says the 1,000 feet must be measured by legal walking distance.