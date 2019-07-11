Meetings set on I-70 bridge rehab

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation will host meetings this month about its plans to rehabilitate the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport.

The meetings are meant to provide details about the project and answer questions, the agency said in a news release. Meetings are set for:

July 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Les Bourgeois Blufftop Bistro in Rocheport

July 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Boone County Government Center

July 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Boonville High School

MoDOT says the current bridge was built in 1960 and 12.5 million vehicles cross the span in a year -- 3.6 million of them trucks.

The project will repair the driving surface, replace expansion joints and include partial painting and repairs to the steel structure. Bids will be solicited early next year and construction is planned to start in the spring.

For more information call 1-888-ASK-MODOT or go to the project webpage.