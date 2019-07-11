SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Meetings set on I-70 bridge rehab

Project expected to start in the spring

By:

Posted: Jul 11, 2019 05:40 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 05:40 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Department of Transportation will host meetings this month about its plans to rehabilitate the Missouri River bridge near Rocheport.

The meetings are meant to provide details about the project and answer questions, the agency said in a news release. Meetings are set for:

  • July 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Les Bourgeois Blufftop Bistro in Rocheport
  • July 24 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Boone County Government Center
  • July 30 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Boonville High School

MoDOT says the current bridge was built in 1960 and 12.5 million vehicles cross the span in a year -- 3.6 million of them trucks.

The project will repair the driving surface, replace expansion joints and include partial painting and repairs to the steel structure. Bids will be solicited early next year and construction is planned to start in the spring. 

For more information call 1-888-ASK-MODOT or go to the project webpage.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • The Latest on Barry and What it Could Mean For Us

    The Latest on Barry and What it Could Mean For Us

Recommended Stories

Top Videos