Memorial service held for Darwin Hindman

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Many gathered at, and some biked to, a memorial service Saturday for Darwin Hindman.

The service at Calvalry Episcopal Church saw dozens come to remember Hindman, who served as Columbia's mayor for a record 15 years.

Several people spoke with ABC 17 News crews about Hindman's legacy.

Hindman died peacefully last week from pulmonary fibrosis, according to his son-in-law and current City Council member Ian Thomas.

"He was fantastic," said Darin Preis, of Columbia, after the service. "I came here in (1999) and (Hindman) has been the face of the city ever since. He has been the heartbeat of the outdoor movement in Columbia and I think he really always represented the sort of progressive nature of our community."

A group from the Pedestrian & Pedaling Network rode together to the service on bikes. Hindman, who is credited with the construction of the Katy Trail and the ARC, was an avid biker and outdoorsman.

"Former Mayor Darwin Hindman spent most of his life working to make it safe and easy to get around by bike," a flyer for the PedNet group ride said.