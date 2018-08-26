Men assaulted, several bikes stolen near Stephens College

Four suspects still on the run after late night assault

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Columbia police are investigating after two men were assaulted near Stephens College late Friday night.

Police were called to the area of Windsor and Melbourne streets shortly after 11 p.m. for reports of a possible assault.

Police at the scene said two men were assaulted by four other men. They said the assault suspects also stole bikes from a nearby bike rack.

The victims sustained minor injuries, according to police. They transported themselves to the hospital for treatment. The two victims appear to be in their 20s.

Police were not able to find the suspects and are continuing to investigate.

"It definitely makes me feel a little uncomfortable," Stephens College Student Mariah Homan said after ABC 17 News told her an assault steps away from her campus.

"I had no idea, we have not been informed here at Stephens," Homan said.

She said the assault happened really close to the student parking lot and dorms.

Both Stephens College Security and Columbia Police responded to the incident.

Stephens College offers security escorts to student walking to and form their cars and dorms after dark.

"Stephens college security usually keeps us very updated if there is anything going on around campus here or even downtown or Mizzou's campus, they're really good about telling us about it when it happens and I haven't heard a thing about it," Homan said.

"it just really disgusts me that someone would do this to someone, " Benedict Nagy, parks and recreation department and Walt's Bike Shop employee said.

Nagy told ABC 17 News how the city handles stolen bikes.

"It's required by law that you license and register your bicycles if you ride within the city of Columbia, there's no penalty if you don't but I highly recommend you do." Nagy said. "If the bike's ever stolen it really increases the odds that you'll get the bike back to you."