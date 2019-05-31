Mexico Public Safety investigating shooting Thursday night

MEXICO, Mo. - Mexico Public Safety Department is investigating after gunshots were fired late Thursday night.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of West Breckenridge around 11:17 p.m. Thursday.

According to the department, occupants in a gray sedan fired five to six gunshots at a specific house on that block. One of those shots damaged the home.

Officers say several juveniles were outside the home when the shooting occurred. One girl received minor injuries from falling down while she was running outside. Police say there were no other injuries from the incident.