MHDC approves more than $100,000 in tornado relief

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Housing Development Commission approved $104,000 in relief funds on Tuesday to Central Missouri Community Action to help with emergency housing needs.

The funds will help provide hotel vouchers as well as deposits and first month's rent to families who were displaced by last week's tornado in Jefferson City.

"This support will ensure that people who lost their homes in the tornado have a roof over their heads and can find a safe place to call home," said Darin Pries, executive director for CMCA.

CMCA is also working with the Red Cross and the United Way of Central Missouri and other organizations to support tornado survivors and to provide emergency shelter, according to a CMCA press release.

Donated items and financial contributions can be taken to the CMCA Cole County Family Resource Center at 1109 Southwest Blvd., Jefferson City. Donations can also be made online here.