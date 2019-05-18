Mid-Missouri Business Week: Boone County Lumber named Small Business of the Year

Boone County Lumber joins MidMissouri Business Week

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce named Boone County Lumber the 2019 Small Business of the Year.

"It was exciting, affirming and flattering in every way," said owner Brad Eifert.

Boone County Lumber has served mid-Missouri for more than 50 years as a customer and employee-oriented business. It also serves the community. Eifert said the business provided resources for the ForColumbia Volunteer Day in April.

Eifert said Columbia's diverse economy is what makes the area great for small businesses.

"The industries provide a strong foundation for the economy," Eifert said.