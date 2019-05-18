SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Mid-Missouri Business Week: Boone County Lumber named Small Business of the Year

Chamber of Commerce gives annual award

Posted: May 18, 2019 09:35 AM CDT

Updated: May 18, 2019 09:35 AM CDT

Boone County Lumber joins MidMissouri Business Week

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The Columbia Chamber of Commerce named Boone County Lumber the 2019 Small Business of the Year.

"It was exciting, affirming and flattering in every way," said owner Brad Eifert.

Boone County Lumber has served mid-Missouri for more than 50 years as a customer and employee-oriented business. It also serves the community. Eifert said the business provided resources for the ForColumbia Volunteer Day in April.

Eifert said Columbia's diverse economy is what makes the area great for small businesses.

"The industries provide a strong foundation for the economy," Eifert said.

