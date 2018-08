MidMissouri Business Week Drought and the economy

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Dry and exceptionally dry conditions continue to plague Missouri, as we've seen below-average rainfall since winter.

The U.S. Drought monitor map shows that nearly all of Missouri is experiencing a drought, especially in areas of Northwest Missouri.

Farmers are feeling the effects of this summer's drought. ABC 17's Deborah Kendrick sat down with Dr. Scott Brown to talk about the impacts farmers are feeling.