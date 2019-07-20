Mid-Missouri Business Week: Flooding impacts Missouri's number one industry

MidMissouri Business Week

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Flooding along the Missouri River impacted areas across Missouri during the spring and early summer.

Dr. Scott Brown with the University of Missouri Department of Agriculture said the biggest impacts on the farming community will be the work to get ready for next year.

"<any of those acres were never planted this year, won't be planted and now it's all about recovery," Brown said. "That can be both emotional recovery for a lot of these farmers that have dealt with not getting crops in the ground to financial recovery to actually what are we gonna do to this land."

"Agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Missouri, more than 88 billion dollars is generated from agriculture in the state's economy," Brown said. "I think when you look at what's going to happen it's gonna have some devastating effects on some rural communities in the state."

The Missouri River in Jefferson City officially moved out of flood stage in July.