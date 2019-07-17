Mid-Missouri Business Week: Midwest Special Needs Trust

MIDMO BUSINESS WEEK 6-15

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Midwest Special Needs Trust helps people with special needs by providing them with trusts.

These are financial tools that allows people to hold resources while still maintaining their public eligibility and benefits.

As part of the organization, the trust has a charitable grant program. It provides $1,500 grants to Missouri citizens who have a low income and a disability.

"This allows them to provide some supplemental needs. Things they can't normally get with their own resources," said Kathy Birks, the executive director of the trust.

You can find more about the Midwest Special Needs Trust here.