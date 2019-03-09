Mid-Missouri Business Week: MU Entrepreneurship Legal Clinic builds businesses, partnerships

MidMissouri Business Week MU...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri's Entrepreneurship Legal Clinic is building a sister-school relationship with a university in South Africa.

The director of the legal clinic, James Niemann, said the University of Missouri has partnered with the University of Western Cape for more than 30 years. Niemann recently visited the univesity to expose students to hands-on learning, and now the school is working to start its own clinic.

Niemann said the Entrepreneurship Legal Clinic has a dual benefit of helping both the students and entrepreneurs involved.

"It's a great opportunity for our upper-level law students that are selected to participate in hands-on learning with live client entrepreneurs," Niemann said.