SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Mid-Missouri Business Week: MU Entrepreneurship Legal Clinic builds businesses, partnerships

By:

Posted: Mar 09, 2019 10:56 AM CST

Updated: Mar 09, 2019 10:56 AM CST

MidMissouri Business Week MU...

COLUMBIA, Mo. - The University of Missouri's Entrepreneurship Legal Clinic is building a sister-school relationship with a university in South Africa.

The director of the legal clinic, James Niemann, said the University of Missouri has partnered with the University of Western Cape for more than 30 years. Niemann recently visited the univesity to expose students to hands-on learning, and now the school is working to start its own clinic.

Niemann said the Entrepreneurship Legal Clinic has a dual benefit of helping both the students and entrepreneurs involved.

"It's a great opportunity for our upper-level law students that are selected to participate in hands-on learning with live client entrepreneurs," Niemann said.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

    Sunday March 10 Morning Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos