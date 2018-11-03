Mid-Missouri Business Week: Public meeting about water rate changes set for Nov. 7
COLUMBIA, Mo. - The city of Columbia will be holding a public meeting Wednesday to discuss potential changes to water rates.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Ryan Williams with Water and Light talked with ABC 17's Deborah Kendrick about the meeting and the different rate structures that have been proposed.
The rate changes come after the public voted to approve Proposition 1 in the August elections.