Mid-Missouri Business Week: The Loop works to utilize new space

COLUMBIA, Mo. - As part of its 10-year improvement plan, The Loop transformed previously unused space along Business Loop 70 into a community park.

Rae Adams, The Loop event coordinator, said the goal is to show other cities that Columbia is ready for more.

"This city is great because we want to be on the front runners of a small town that is ready for bigger and better things," she said.

Adams said the park is also a way for the community to use some of its own space.

"The point is to activate this unused space and give it back to the community for its own use," she said.

To reserve the pop-up park for your next event, email Rae at events@theloopcomo.com.