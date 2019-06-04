Mid-Missouri colleges open dorms to flood and tornado victims

Flood and tornado victims seek shelter in dorms

Several mid-Missouri colleges have opened their dorms to house flooding and tornado victims.

Central Missouri Community Action Center is organizing the effort with Columbia College, Central Methodist University and Stephens College.

CMCA Chief Program Officer Angela Hirsch said the dorms will remain open to people seeking shelter through June 30 which will help give families time to find stable housing.

Since many families are continuing to commute to Jefferson City for work each day, she said gasoline gift cards are helpful. Money to purchase food is also needed.

We were fortunate enough to have a residence hall open for the summer," said Dave Roberts, the Dean of Student Affairs at Columbia College.

Dave Roberts Columbia College Dean of Student Affairs Interview

Visit showmeaction.org to donate online. Contact CMCA if you're in need of shelter.