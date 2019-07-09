SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

News

Mid-Missouri residents approved for disaster assistance

President OKs declaration

By:

Posted: Jul 09, 2019 03:08 PM CDT

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 03:20 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - President Donald Trump approved a diaster declaration request Tuesday that will allow property owners in local counties to recoup their costs associated with spring tornadoes and flooding.

Gov. Mike Parson's office said Tuesday that the declaration for individuals covers 20 counties including Boone, Chariton, Cole, Miller, Osage and Pulaski counties in mid-Missouri. Approval means that people living in those counties can register with FEMA for money to cover temporary housing, housing repairs and replacement of household items.

Businesses are also eligible for low-interest loans to cover property loss and lost business.

The governor's office in a news release said the State Emergency Management Agency is working with FEMA to identify locations for Disaster Recovery Centers that help people register for assistance. 

Several mid-Missouri counties have been affected by historic flooding on the Missouri River this spring. Cole and Miller counties were also hit by a tornado May 22 which damaged hundreds of buildings in Eldon and Jefferson City.

The declaration is the second Missouri request approved by the president in a two-month span. 

For more information go to www.disasterassistance.gov.

Sign up for email news alerts by clicking here

Copyright 2019 KMIZ


comments powered by Disqus

ABC 17 News Stormtrack

  • Tuesday July 9 Afternoon Weather Video

    Tuesday July 9 Afternoon Weather Video

Recommended Stories

Top Videos