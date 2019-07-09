Mid-Missouri residents approved for disaster assistance

A Jefferson City home suffered significant damage in a tornado May 22, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

A Jefferson City home suffered significant damage in a tornado May 22, 2019. [ABC 17 News]

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - President Donald Trump approved a diaster declaration request Tuesday that will allow property owners in local counties to recoup their costs associated with spring tornadoes and flooding.

Gov. Mike Parson's office said Tuesday that the declaration for individuals covers 20 counties including Boone, Chariton, Cole, Miller, Osage and Pulaski counties in mid-Missouri. Approval means that people living in those counties can register with FEMA for money to cover temporary housing, housing repairs and replacement of household items.

Businesses are also eligible for low-interest loans to cover property loss and lost business.

The governor's office in a news release said the State Emergency Management Agency is working with FEMA to identify locations for Disaster Recovery Centers that help people register for assistance.

Several mid-Missouri counties have been affected by historic flooding on the Missouri River this spring. Cole and Miller counties were also hit by a tornado May 22 which damaged hundreds of buildings in Eldon and Jefferson City.

The declaration is the second Missouri request approved by the president in a two-month span.

For more information go to www.disasterassistance.gov.