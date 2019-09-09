Mike Parson announces campaign for governor

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Mike Parson announced Sunday he will be running for the Missouri governor's office.

Parson kicked off his campaign in Bolivar, Missouri.

It all started on a farm. Where long days and hard work go hand-in-hand. View our full announcement video at https://t.co/qHpexInRLC. #mogov #mikeworks #Team57 pic.twitter.com/v9cS7CZROo — Mike Parson (@ mikeparson ) September 8, 2019

"I want to continue to do the hard work, to make sure everyone has the chance to pursue the American dream," Parson said during his speech.

He also talked about the challenges the state has faced since he became governor, including flooding, tornadoes and an incident where 17 people died in Branson when a Ride the Ducks boat sank.

"We met those challenges with faith, with common sense, with hard work, and by coming together. And that formula is creating great results across the state," he said.

Parson will be running against several candidates, including Nicole Galloway who is the only democrat and woman holding a statewide office.