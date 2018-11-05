Military truck overturns on Interstate 70

COLUMBIA, Mo. - UPDATE 1/5 - 4:00 A.M.: A man is suffering minor injuries after losing control of the truck he was driving eastbound on I-70, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The MSHP crash report said it happened just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday near the 117 mile marker of the interstate.

Ethan Eisenmann, 20, was driving a 2010 M1083 tactical vehicle used in the U.S. Army.

The patrol said Eisenmann lost control, left the road, hit the median cable barrier and flipped on its side in the westbound passing lane.

Another car hit the undercarriage of the truck, but the driver did not suffer any injuries.

Eisenmann was taken to University Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The crash report said the 20-year-old Eisenmann was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but that the driver of the second vehicle was wearing one.

ORIGINAL: Traffic on Interstate 70 near Midway is crawling after a military truck overturned around 2:45 p.m. near mile marker 117.

According to Boone County Fire officials, there were 2 people in the truck but neither needed to be extricated.

They said one of the two occupants may have a broken collarbone.

The cause of the crash in currently under investigation.



