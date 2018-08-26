Miller County crash leaves two dead

The Highway Patrol confirms two people are dead after a crash in Miller County on Saturday night around 10:15 p.m near Allen Road on US 54.



According to crash reports, Harold Rempfer, 76, was driving with Julia Rempfer, 73, in the passenger's seat.



Rempfer attempted to make a left turn onto US 54 from Allen Road and pulled into the path of a Ford truck, which hit them on the drivers side. Both vehicles were forced off the road and came to rest in the median.



Harold and Julia Rempfer were both pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck, Caleb Zimmerman, was not listed on the crash report as having any injuries.



Harold Rempfer and Zimmerman were not wearing a seatbelt but Julia Rempfer was.



This is Troop F's 4th and 5th fatality for August, and 46th and 47th for the year.