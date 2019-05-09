Millersburg mobile home park residents voice concerns

Mobile home park resident concerns

MILLERSBURG, Mo. - Some residents living at a mobile home park in Millersburg voiced concerns after their landlord failed to pay a water bill on time.

Elizabeth Miller lives at the mobile home park located off of Route J. She said utilities are included in their lot rent and was surprised to have her water shut off today.

"I got a text message alert on my phone indicating that my residency had no water, and I have a 10-year-old son," Miller said.

An employee at Public Water Supply District No.9 said the landlord, Matthew Castle, hadn't paid the water bill since March.

The water company sent Castle a late notice on April 16 and the water was shut off May 8.

Castle told ABC 17 News that he missed last month's payment by mistake. He said he paid the bill Wednesday and the water was turned back on.

The tenants shared other concerns about living at the mobile home park such as overflowing dumpsters, mold in some mobile homes, sewer issues and potholes in roads. Castle said he had no comment when asked about the issues.

"I understand there are repairs and stuff but when it comes to sewer problems and things like that, unless we own the property, I don't feel it should be our responsibility," Miller said.