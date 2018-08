A tow truck gets ready to move an SUV from a crash scene Monday, Aug, 27, 2018 at Providence Road and Mick Deaver Drive. [Kyle Oster/KMIZ]

A tow truck gets ready to move an SUV from a crash scene Monday, Aug, 27, 2018 at Providence Road and Mick Deaver Drive. [Kyle Oster/KMIZ]

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Authorities said only minor injuries were reported in a pileup Monday morning at Providence Road and Mick Deaver Drive near the University of Missouri Research Reactor.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and the cause was still under investigation late Monday morning, according to the Columbia Police Department. The road remained open after the crash.