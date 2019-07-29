Missing man found in Gasconade County

Al Dressing

OWENSVILLE, Mo. - UPDATE: Alfred "Al" Charles Dressing, who was reported missing Sunday, has been found alive, the Gasconade County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook update. The sheriff's office said more information would be released as it is available.

ORIGINAL: Gasconade County officials are still searching for a missing 77-year-old man last seen Sunday afternoon in Owensville.

The Gasconade County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post Monday morning said officials were setting up a command post in the search for Alfred "Al" Charles Dressing. Dressing, who is from the St. Louis area, was last seen Sunday afternoon at 1545 Pigg Hollow Road in Owensville, according to the sheriff's office. He was driving a red Polaris UTV and might have been en route to a store in Mt. Sterling.

Dressing has suffered from multiple strokes, the sheriff's office said. He is a white man, 6 feet tall, weighing 220 to 230 pounds with brown hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, navy workout shorts and black slip-on shoes.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who sees Dressing or has information relevant to the search to call 911 or the sheriff's office at 573-437-7770.