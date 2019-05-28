Missing swimmer found dead at Lake of the Ozarks

Troopers search for missing swimmer at Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. - Highway Patrol divers found a man's body early Tuesday morning after hours of searching.

William Gordon-Price, 27, of Overland Park, Kansas, was pronounced dead after divers recovered his body around 1:30 Tuesday morning

It happened near the 1-mile marker of the Grand Glaize arm after a swimmer from a boat disappeared under the water around 5 p.m. Monday and never resurfaced.

The depth of the water in that area is about 60 feet. Mid-County Fire Protection District Dive Team searched the water but didn't find the swimmer.

Sgt. Scott White with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said that the fire protection district was not trained to go as deep as the Highway Patrol divers, so they ended their search.

Surface and side-scan sonar searches were conducted.

Officials said the water was murky and made it difficult to see.