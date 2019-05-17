SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Missouri AG ends probe of former Gov. Greitens' use of staff

By:
  • The Associated Press

Posted: May 17, 2019

Updated: May 17, 2019 02:31 PM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri's attorney general is closing an investigation into whether former Gov. Eric Greitens improperly used his office staff to work on his campaign's social media accounts.

The Kansas City Star reports Eric Schmitt's announcement on Thursday concludes what is believed to be the last investigation into alleged wrongdoing during Greitens' administration. Greitens resigned last June amid allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations.

Former Attorney General Josh Hawley, now a U.S. senator, began an investigation last year into whether taxpayer resources were illegally misused and whether Greitens and his staff violated Missouri's open records laws.

Schmitt's office said Thursday that the issue is closed. New Gov. Mike Parson's office has signed agreements essentially promising that he and future governors will use best practices in using social media and email.

