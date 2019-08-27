Missouri flood advisory panel convenes for first time

State leaders work to stop future flooding

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri officials met Tuesday to discuss flood protection systems on the Mississippi and Missouri rivers in order to minimize damage from future flooding.

The meeting at the Lewis and Clark State Office Building was the first of Gov. Mike Parson's Flood Recovery Advisory Group.

The advisory group is made up of agencies that represent areas affected by the floods that hit the state this spring.

"We're looking at minimizing damages and the desire to look at the system of flood protection infrastructure and how to make it better in terms of reducing longer term damage," said Dru Buntin, the deputy director for the Department of Natural Resources.

The group discussed assessing the damage that was done and starting to work together and input on how to recover.

"This is an important first step and getting public opinion will help shape it," Buntin said.

The next meeting is scheduled for Sept. 20 and will be open to the public.

