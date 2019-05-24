SIGN UP FOR ABC 17 EMAIL NEWS ALERTS BY CLICKING HERE

Missouri governor signs bill banning abortions at 8 weeks

By:
  • The Associated Press

Posted: May 24, 2019 10:24 AM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 10:26 AM CDT

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed one of the nation's most restrictive abortion bills, banning the procedure on or beyond eight weeks of pregnancy.

The Republican signed the bill Friday.

The legislation includes an exception for medical emergencies, but not for cases of rape and incest.

The ban is set to take effect Aug. 28 unless it's blocked in court. A legal challenge is expected.

Doctors who violate the eight-week cutoff face five to 15 years in prison. Women won't be prosecuted for getting abortions.

Alabama's governor signed a bill May 15 making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases. Missouri's bill would also ban almost all abortions, but only if the Supreme Court's landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion is overturned.
 

