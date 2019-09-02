Missouri Highway Patrol continues search for vehicle driver in Missouri River

MSHP continues search for driver

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - UPDATE 9/1: The Missouri State Highway Patrol dive team surfaced the search on Sunday for the missing driver of a vehicle they found on Saturday.

Search efforts are expected to resume Monday morning.

Missouri River/Jeff City Update:



Search units are off the water.



46 miles of river searched from 6:45 am to 8 pm. Search will resume tomorrow & throughout the week.



Family was updated by Cpl. Borgmeyer this evening. pic.twitter.com/JN1YOJw6An — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 2, 2019

Officials said they have searched underwater, downstream, on land and nearby for the 18-year-old male driver that went missing on Friday night.

MSHP has searched about 46 miles of the Missouri River from the Noren River Access to Hermann.

Officials said the dive team is using a tactic called "surface searching" which uses high tech radar to see into the river which is roughly 25 feet deep in that area.

Missouri River/Jeff City Update:



Surface searches for the missing teenager will resume this morning.



In the last 33 hours, we've searched underwater, downstream, on land, & nearby barges. pic.twitter.com/ykCQfbC8zu — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) September 1, 2019

8/31: A dive team is now searching for an 18-year-old male after finding his vehicle in the Missouri River.

The team found his vehicle in 25 feet of water after searching near the Noren River Access.

The dive team suspended the search Saturday night, but will resume its search Sunday morning.

A dive team from the Missouri State Highway Patrol is continuing its search for a passenger vehicle in the Missouri River Saturday.

In a news release, the Jefferson City Police Department said it got a call around 9:30 Friday night about a vehicle in the river at the Noren River Access.

The search was suspended early Saturday morning, but continued around 1 p.m.

MSHP officials said the water is around 25 feet deep and the visibility is low in the area they are searching.

Officals said they have 3 boats in the water currently searching near the bridge next to the capitol building.

The Jefferson City Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the call.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said it will provide updates.